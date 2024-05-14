Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,228 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 53.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Northland Securities lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.12.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 5.5 %

SEDG opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $313.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

