Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 74,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.67.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

