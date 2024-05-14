BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,062 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $23,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $425,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $197.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.32.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

