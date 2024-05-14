Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,329 shares of company stock worth $37,223,576. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $169.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $174.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.