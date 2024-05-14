BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the April 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $8.43.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
