BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the April 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $8.43.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 39,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

