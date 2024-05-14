BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the April 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BioStem Technologies Stock Up 9.3 %

OTCMKTS:BSEM opened at 8.80 on Tuesday. BioStem Technologies has a 1 year low of 1.20 and a 1 year high of 15.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.41.

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported -0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 11.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 11.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioStem Technologies will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioStem Technologies

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

