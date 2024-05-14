Berenberg Bank Boosts Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Price Target to GBX 205

Team Internet Group (LON:TIG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 185 ($2.32) to GBX 205 ($2.57) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Team Internet Group Trading Up 2.1 %

LON TIG opened at GBX 158.20 ($1.99) on Monday. Team Internet Group has a 12-month low of GBX 112.34 ($1.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 158.60 ($1.99). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 131.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £395.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2,214.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Team Internet Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Team Internet Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Team Internet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

Team Internet Group Company Profile

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

