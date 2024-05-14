Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $32,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 175 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $228.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.91. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.50 and a 12-month high of $263.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.37.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.30.

In related news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total value of $273,282.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

