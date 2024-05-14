Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.5397 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.18.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $39.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
