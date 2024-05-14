AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $197.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.32.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

