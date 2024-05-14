Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Atrion Price Performance

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $439.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $773.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.72 and its 200-day moving average is $369.40. Atrion has a one year low of $274.98 and a one year high of $602.59.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atrion by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

