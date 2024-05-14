Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atlanticus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Atlanticus Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $28.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $416.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $309.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.68 million. Research analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III bought 263,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlanticus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Atlanticus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,290,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

