Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) Short Interest Down 40.2% in April

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the April 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IVAL opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.75. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.34.
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF
About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF
The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
