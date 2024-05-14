AGF Management Ltd. Sells 5,839 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,371 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 40.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rollins by 18.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,033,000 after acquiring an additional 620,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 10.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,165,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,172,000 after acquiring an additional 312,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Rollins by 23.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,085,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,864,000 after acquiring an additional 397,443 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Trading Down 0.5 %

ROL opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.69.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,824 shares of company stock worth $1,219,558. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

