AGF Management Ltd. Sells 16,655 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,655 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Amcor by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 311,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 197,760 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Amcor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 557,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCR

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.