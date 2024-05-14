AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,577 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 285.19%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

Realty Income Company Profile



Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

