AGF Management Ltd. Sells 132 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after buying an additional 181,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,423,000 after acquiring an additional 87,590 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 47,488 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG stock opened at $160.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.45 and a 12-month high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

