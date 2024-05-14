AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 486,098 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 473,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 940.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,035,000 after purchasing an additional 321,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 229,071 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $216.57 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

