AGF Management Ltd. Raises Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,539,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,679,000 after buying an additional 102,972 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of FOX by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,581,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after buying an additional 632,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Macquarie increased their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

