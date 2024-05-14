AGF Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,440,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $698,325,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,977,000 after buying an additional 193,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,965,000 after acquiring an additional 151,659 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,326,000 after acquiring an additional 37,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $390.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $407.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

