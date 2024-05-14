AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 2,382 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after purchasing an additional 280,177 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after purchasing an additional 280,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,333,000 after purchasing an additional 211,089 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 154,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

