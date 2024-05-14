AGF Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

