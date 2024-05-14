AGF Management Ltd. Invests $3.06 Million in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 243,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGL. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in agilon health by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in agilon health by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in agilon health by 1,439.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in agilon health by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

