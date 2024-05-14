AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.01 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,840 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $271.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.06 and a 200-day moving average of $232.39.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,069 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,065. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

