AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $75.34. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $68.34.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.78.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

