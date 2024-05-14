AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,432,000 after purchasing an additional 555,332 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,523,000 after buying an additional 1,188,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,182,000 after buying an additional 340,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,277,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,442,000 after acquiring an additional 275,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,378,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,765 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

