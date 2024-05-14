AGF Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 70,035 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Varonis Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRNS. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $5,757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at $5,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Varonis Systems

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.