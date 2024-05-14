AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 3,608 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Crane NXT worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crane NXT by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,254,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,749,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crane NXT by 8,855.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 697,808 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Crane NXT in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

NYSE CXT opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Crane NXT’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

