AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 1,061 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 4,440.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

SLGN stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $199,265.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,307.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,242 shares of company stock worth $2,813,997 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

