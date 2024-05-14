17,505 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 748,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $120,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in F5 by 6.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,879 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $114,390,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,631 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $89,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,052,000 after acquiring an additional 324,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,608. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $171.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.29 and a 12 month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

