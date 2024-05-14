10,380 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.2 %

CI stock opened at $349.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.18. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,039 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,348. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

