Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 121.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,367,000 after acquiring an additional 999,443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,208,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,945,000 after purchasing an additional 533,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 769,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,147,000 after purchasing an additional 434,284 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,663,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,485,000 after purchasing an additional 210,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

YUM stock opened at $137.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.21. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,454 shares of company stock worth $2,802,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

