Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $82.60 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.49.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

