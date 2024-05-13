UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s previous close.

UMH has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE UMH opened at $16.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -107.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16.

In other news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 629,427 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,501,000 after buying an additional 576,304 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,316,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 280,436 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,305,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 24.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 825,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 160,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

