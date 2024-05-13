Spire Wealth Management Has $139,000 Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after buying an additional 2,176,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 787.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,475,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,463,000 after buying an additional 1,308,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 284.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 720,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $26.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

