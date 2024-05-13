Spire Wealth Management Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Match Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $30.69 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTCH. StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

