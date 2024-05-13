Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Grows By 161.3%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, an increase of 161.3% from the April 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $67.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $70.32.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,897,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after buying an additional 69,617 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,289,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 57,530 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.