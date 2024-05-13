Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Grows By 161.3%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, an increase of 161.3% from the April 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance
Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $67.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $70.32.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.
Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.
