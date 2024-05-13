Short Interest in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Rises By 159.2%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 159.2% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $22.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $22.59.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Suddenly Drew in Options Traders
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Rocket Lab Stock Drops but Could Still Launch Higher
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Anheuser-Busch Continues Its Push to Retake the Crown
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.