Short Interest in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Rises By 159.2%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 159.2% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $22.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

