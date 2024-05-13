Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after acquiring an additional 680,703 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after buying an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,281,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,995,000 after buying an additional 34,332 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,353,000 after buying an additional 286,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,418,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,882,000 after acquiring an additional 73,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $74.81 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $76.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.