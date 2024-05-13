Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Roblox by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,188,330.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,945,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,374 shares of company stock valued at $11,991,338. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

Roblox Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $31.45 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

