Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $98.83 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average is $90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

