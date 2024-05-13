Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PHO opened at $68.19 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

