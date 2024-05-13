Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. HSBC decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

