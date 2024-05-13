Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 45,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 11.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 11.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $52.72 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

