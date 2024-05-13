Principal Securities Inc. Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.20.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $190.99 on Monday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $199.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.35 and a 200-day moving average of $169.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

