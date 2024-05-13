Principal Securities Inc. Takes $746,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,208,000 after acquiring an additional 148,532 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 85,545 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,357 over the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $141.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $74.93 and a fifty-two week high of $143.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

