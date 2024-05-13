Principal Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,214 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLEX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $4,614,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,903,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,532,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,009.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,451 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,452. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Flex Stock Down 0.2 %

FLEX opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

