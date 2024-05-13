Lincoln National Corp Purchases 5,225 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NU were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of NU by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NU. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NU stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

