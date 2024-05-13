Lincoln National Corp Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 107,709 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after buying an additional 389,063 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $256,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,420,459 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of EA opened at $127.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.75 and its 200-day moving average is $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

