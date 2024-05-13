Lincoln National Corp Has $336,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $86.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.